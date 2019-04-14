LUBBOCK — The No. 23 Texas Tech men’s tennis team edged No. 6 Baylor, 4-3, on Sunday at McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech (15-10, 2-3 Big 12) won the doubles point. The Baylor team of Johannes Schretter and Constantin Frantzen defeated Matheus Leite and Ilgiz Valiev, 6-3, but the Red Raiders won the other two doubles frames.
Baylor’s Matias Soto won the No. 2 singles match over Tommy Mylnikov, 6-4, 6-4. Bears No. 4 player Will Little edged Bjorn Thomson, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and Baylor No. 5 Sven Lah won a close battle with Texas Tech’s Franco Ribero, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
The Red Raiders claimed the other three singles matches and clinched the win when No. 6 player Artem Kapshuk outlasted Baylor’s Frantzen, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
Baylor (20-4, 3-2) continues its season at the Big 12 Championships beginning Friday in Lawrence, Kan.