CHICAGO – Baylor’s men’s tennis entered the ITA National Team Indoor Championship as a tenth-seed and faced No. 7 seed North Carolina Friday morning in the first round of the tournament. The Bears were unable to gain a point as North Carolina won, 4-0, at the Midtown Athletic Club.
Baylor (8-1) is 0-4 against North Carolina in their all-time series, and is now 23-23 in the ITA National Indoor Championships. It was the first time this season that the Bears went 0-3 in the bottom half of their lineup. Previously, the No. 4-6 singles spots had gone 21-0.
“I am impressed with how well we competed today as a team,” said head coach Brian Boland. “Every team here is extremely talented and playing matches like these are exactly what we need in order to reach our potential as the season rolls on. Our players learned a lot of valuable lessons and gained experience that will serve the team well going forward.”
Baylor will next play No. 2 seed Mississippi State Saturday morning in a consolation match.
Highlassies softball falls to Bossier Parish
McLennan Community College ‘s softball team travelled Friday to Bossier City, Louisiana, to take on the Bossier Parish Community College in a doubleheader. The Highlassies will leave Bossier City with two losses. Bossier’s Cavaliers won the first game, 12-9, and the second, 3-2.
MCC (8-6) sent usually reliable Emily Klanika to the pitcher’s circle, but the Cavaliers tagged the Lassies for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. The home team added another run in the bottom of the third before MCC’s bats came alive.
Trailing 9-0 entering the fourth, the Lassies sent five runners across home plate and added two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Bossier Parish responded with a pair of runs in the fifth and a final run in the bottom of the sixth. Klanika took the loss for MCC.
Destiny Guerra was given the start for the Highlassies in the second game, and things seemed more promising for the visitors. MCC scored a run in the top of the first and held Bossier scoreless for the first two innings.
The Cavaliers scored a run in the bottom of the third to tie the game and added two more runs in the fourth to take a lead they would not give up. The Lassies pushed a run across in the top of the sixth, but could do no more, with Guerra taking the loss for the Highlassies.
MCC continues their road trip with a Saturday doubleheader against Kilgore College in Kilgore.
MCC baseball comes from behind to win against Navarro College, 7-6
Spotting the Navarro Bulldogs a five run lead, the McLennan Community College baseball team fought back to win, 7-6, in Corsicana Friday afternoon.
Navarro took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added three more runs in the third.
MCC’s scoring began in the fourth inning when Ryan Neitsch hit a double and was batted in on a single by Garrett Martin.
Jordan Yeatts went to base on an error in the fifth and a single by Jalen Battles pushed Yeatts to third. Yeatts managed to score when he stole home plate.
The Highlanders continued their scoring run with two runs in the top of the sixth, then tied the game with a run in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the eighth. MCC responded with two run in the top of the ninth to gain the win. The winning pitcher was Grant Miller. Thomas Santos and Jose Gonzales, Jr. both homered for the Highlanders. Yeatts added a triple.
MCC (8-4) hosts Navarro Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark for a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Baylor women’s tennis falters against No. 11 Northwestern, 5-2
Baylor had hoped to extend their current winning streak against Northwestern to six games, but it was not to be. The No. 11 Wildcats defeated the Bears, 5-2, Friday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois.
Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa gained her 50th overall singles match win after defeating No. 72-ranked Julie Byrne, 7-5, 7-6. Angie Shakhraichuk also won her match in three sets, giving her four wins for the season.
Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano was able to see some positives out of the loss.
“Lots of credit to Northwestern,” he said. “They have a tough team and fought hard from start to finish. We are making progress as a team, but it’s not showing on the scoreboard yet. I’m proud of the way we are competing and staying positive through some tough losses. All the matters now is getting ready for a strong Illinois team on Sunday.”
Baylor plays the University of Illinois Sunday morning at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.
Lightfoot breaks Baylor pole vault record
LUBBOCK – They say records are made to be broken. Some hold up longer than others.
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot took down one that had held up a while.
Competing at a last-chance meet before next week’s Big 12 Indoor Championships, Lightfoot broke Baylor’s school record in the pole vault on Friday night at the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier.
Lightfoot needed just one attempt at 18-5 1/4 to surpass Bill Payne’s school record of 18-4 3/4, set in 1991 in Norman, Okla. Lightfoot, a freshman from Lee’s Summit, Mo., didn’t stop there, as he cleared 18-7 1/2 (5.68m) to firmly entrench himself as Baylor’s indoor school record holder. He now stands in the No. 6 spot in the NCAA this season.
Meanwhile, Riley Richards added some family bragging rights. The sophomore from China Spring ascended to a personal-best height at 17-101/2 to tie for the No. 6 performer spot in Baylor history with his dad and coach, Brandon Richards. Riley also moved to 15th nationally.