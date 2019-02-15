CHICAGO — Baylor’s men’s tennis entered the ITA National Team Indoor Championship as a tenth-seed and faced No. 7 seed North Carolina Friday morning in the first round of the tournament. The Bears were unable to gain a point as North Carolina won, 4-0, at the Midtown Athletic Club.
Baylor (8-1) is 0-4 against North Carolina in their all-time series, and is now 23-23 in the ITA National Indoor Championships. It was the first time this season that the Bears went 0-3 in the bottom half of their lineup. Previously, the No. 4-6 singles spots had gone 21-0.
“I am impressed with how well we competed today as a team,” said head coach Brian Boland. “Every team here is extremely talented and playing matches like these are exactly what we need in order to reach our potential as the season rolls on. Our players learned a lot of valuable lessons and gained experience that will serve the team well going forward.”
Baylor will next play No. 2 seed Mississippi State Saturday morning in a consolation match.