The seventh-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team posted a resounding 4-0 victory over No. 11 Illinois on Friday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Bears No. 2 player Matias Soto claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the Fighting Illini’s Alex Brown. Baylor’s Sven Lah edged Illinois’ Keenan Mayo in a battle of a first set, 7-6 (7-4), before Lah won a relatively easy second set, 6-3. The Bears won the No. 5 slot as Adrian Boitan beat the Fighting Illini’s Caleb Chakravarthi, 6-0, 6-1.
Baylor’s doubles teams of Boitan and Constantin Frantzen, and Soto and Will Little each notched a win to earn the Bears’ doubles point. Boitan and Frantzen defeated Illinois’ Vuk Budic and Gui Gomes, 7-5, while Soto and Little beat the Fighting Illini’s Mayo and Aleks Kovacevic, 6-3.
With its impressive victory over Illinois, Baylor (11-2) improved to 5-2 against ranked opponents this season.
The Bears’ weekend homestand continues with a match versus Purdue at 6 p.m. on Saturday. As on Friday, the match is schedule for the Hurd Tennis Center, but could be moved to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center if dictated by weather.