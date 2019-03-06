The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will try to stay unbeaten at home this season when it hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor will be attempting to notch its first ever team victory over the former Southwest Conference foe Razorbacks. Arkansas enters with a 16-0 all-time series lead versus the Bears. However, Baylor and Arkansas haven’t met since March of 1991, the Razorbacks’ last year in the SWC.
The Bears defeated Big Ten opponents No. 11 Illinois and Purdue on Friday and Saturday to boost their season mark to 12-2 and 8-0 at home. Arkansas (10-5) has lost three of its last five matches, and the Razorbacks are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents this season.
Baylor, which swept the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers over the weekend, had three players in this week’s ITA singles rankings, including No. 42 Johannes Schretter, No. 65 Will Little and No. 77 Matias Soto.