The Baylor men’s tennis team announced the addition of two players on Wednesday.
The Bears have added graduate transfer Ryan Dickerson from Duke and freshman Christopher Frantzen, the younger brother of Baylor senior Constantin Frantzen.
Dickerson graduated from Duke with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He sat out last season due to injury. As a Blue Devil, he compiled a 53-28 record singles action and a 39-32 doubles mark.
Christopher Frantzen was the top-ranked U14 Juniors player in Germany. He was recently ranked No. 5 in the U18 category and achieved a career high junior ITF ranking of 261 earlier this year.
“After working with his brother Constantin this past year and getting to know Christopher through the recruiting process, it was clear that we needed to make him a Baylor Bear,” Baylor coach Brian Boland said. “Christopher has a great physical build for tennis and brings a competitive spirit to everything he does, which we know will be infectious among the team.”