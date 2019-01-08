Baylor men’s tennis was picked to finish second, and the Baylor women’s squad was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Polls announced by the league office Tuesday morning.
On the men’s side, Texas was the unanimous favorite with five first place votes. Baylor and Oklahoma tied for second with 18 votes. Since coaches can’t vote for their own team, Baylor received the other first-place vote.
TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech rounded out the poll in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.
A year ago, the Bears finished tied for fifth in the league wit ha 1-4 record in Big 12 play, the lone win coming against then-No. 30 Texas Tech at home.
The Bears open the 2019 season with a doubleheader against UT-Arlington and Prairie View A&M on Friday, Jan. 18. The matches will be played at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
On the women’s side, Baylor was picked fifth. Texas also was the favorite with seven first-place votes. Kansas came in second with three first-place votes. Oklahoma State was third and Texas Tech was fourth.
Rounding out the poll were TCU at sixth, Oklahoma at seventh, Kansas State at eighth, Iowa State at ninth and West Virginia 10th.