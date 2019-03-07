With all the Baylor men’s tennis program has accomplished, firsts are difficult to come by.
But Baylor grabbed one as the fifth-ranked Bears notched their first-ever victory over Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks, 6-1, on Thursday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Arkansas came in with a 16-0 lead in the all-time series, although the two schools hadn’t met since the Razorbacks left the Southwest Conference at the end of the 1991 school year.
This time, the Bears took control early and never let up.
Baylor’s Constantin Frantzen and Adrian Boitan defeated Arkansas’ Alex Reco and Pedro Alonso, 6-3, and Bears Will Little and Matias Soto edged Enrique Paya and Maxim Verboven, 6-4, for the doubles point.
In singles, the Bears’ No. 1 player Johannes Schretter claimed a hard-fought battle as he outlasted Arkansas’ Oscar Mesquida, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. Soto won the No. 2 singles match over Adam Sanjurjo, 6-4, 6-4. Little defeated Razorbacks No. 3 player Josh Howard-Tripp, 6-3, 6-4. Boitan cruised past Reco, 6-3, 6-0. And Baylor’s Sven Lah completed the sweep of the 1 through 5 singles matches by defeating Arkansas’ Paya, 6-3, 6-2. Razorbacks No. 6 player Alonso notched Arkansas’ single point, 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (12-10) over Baylor’s Kyrylo Tsygura.