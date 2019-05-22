ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s on to the NCAA quarterfinals for Baylor’s Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah.

The Bears’ No. 1-ranked doubles team kept their NCAA run going with a straight-sets win over Auburn’s 38th-ranked Brandon Laubser and Tad Maclean, 7-6(5), 6-1.

The win guarantees All-America recognition for Lah and Bendeck, who improved to 28-6 on the year and 15-3 against ranked foes. They’ll move on to Thursday’s quarterfinals to face the winner of Northwestern’s Simen Bratholm and Nick Brookes and Mississippi State’s Niclas Braun and Giovanni Oradini.

