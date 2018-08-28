Freshman Finn Bass will join the Baylor men's tennis team in January. The freshman from London, England, achieved a career-high ITF junior ranking of 44 while playing in several junior Grand Slams and reaching the Australian Open junior doubles quarterfinals.
“I am so excited to announce that Finn Bass has decided to join the Baylor Bears for the upcoming season,” head coach Brian Boland said in a statement. “Finn is undoubtedly one of the top juniors in the world, and he has already had success competing on the professional circuit. Finn aspires to develop his tennis and play at the highest level of the professional game. He is also a serious student who values the opportunity to continue his education while he pursues his dream of playing professionally.”
Bass won national titles at the 12U and 14U age groups, including a runner-up finish in the 16U group at age 14. He has represented his country on several occasions, including qualifying with the 18U team for the World Championships in 2016.
Bass has served as a hitting partner with several professional tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios, Milos Raonic, Gaël Monfils, Gilles Simon and was Andy Murray’s hitting partner during his run to the 2016 Wimbledon title.
“Finn is not only a great player, but he is clearly someone that wants to be part of a team and everyone is so excited that he has decided to join our program,” Boland said. “He has the work ethic, character, and resiliency to make an immediate and long-term impact on our program and the entire Baylor community. I am honored to welcome Finn and his entire family to Baylor.”