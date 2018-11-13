Before coming to Baylor as head men’s golf coach, Mike McGraw built a golfing powerhouse at Oklahoma State, with national titles and multiple conference titles, along with the premier golf practice facility in the country. But when he arrived in Waco in the summer of 2014, he had another goal in mind.
“I want to do it here,” he said.
McGraw's job, alongside Baylor women’s coach Jay Goble, just got a little more doable -- and more luxurious. That's thanks to the recent dedication of the Billy W. Williams Golf Practice Facility and Clubhouse, the first totally privately funded athletic facility in the ever-growing Baylor athletic footprint.
“I think this shows great commitment to the program and the progress we have made,” McGraw said. “We don’t have to take a back seat to anyone now. We have the premier golf practice facility in one of the premier golf conferences in the country. We are very blessed.”
While the official grand opening of the sparkling, multi-million dollar facility took place on Friday with members of the Williams family in attendance, both the men’s and the women’s teams have already earned plenty of on-course success.
Both the men’s and women’s teams have recorded top-eight finishes in the NCAA Golf Championships. The women have earned a NCAA runner-up finish while the men recently thrashed an elite Big 12 field to capture the first-ever Big 12 Match play title.
“This is a true game-changer for us," Goble said. “This is something that makes you want to practice, and it’s already been awesome for the team. I never thought we would have a chance for a place this nice with as many options.”
The 7,995-square foot facility is located on 20 acres next to the Baylor equestrian facility on University Parks Drive, and sits adjacent to the apartments where many of the golfer’s live. It includes a number of amenities:
• Outdoor training space complete with driving ranges, four tee boxes, two putting greens, chipping area and simulated holes.
• Two indoor hitting bays with advanced technology cameras and video recording equipment to analyze swing mechanics, and an indoor putting lab.
• Workout room, locker rooms with pro-style lockers for each player and lounges for the men’s and women’s varsity golf teams.
• Offices for the coaching staff, each with views of the entire practice site, and separate locker rooms for coaches.
• A conference room for team meetings and hospitality for prospective recruits and families.
• Two outdoor terraces and a large multi-functional second floor patio.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhodes said seeing the facility come to life should be a boon for the burgeoning golf programs.
“The facility, the driving range, short game practice area is as good as anywhere in the entire country," Rhoades said. "The facet of attracting the student athletes and developing them while they are here is an elite facility for an elite program.”
While the facility allows practice and play regardless of the weather conditions, McGraw, who was involved in every detail when he opened up the prestigious Karsten Creek facility at Oklahoma, said Baylor worked to get the most out of the land they had.
“We have a 430-yard driving range which nobody will be able to clear," McGraw said. "We have four par-4 holes you can practice on and enough putting and chipping greens which we were able to create with 3,200 truckloads of dirt. The putting surfaces feature mini-verda Bermuda grass greens for the players to work on.”
Because the men and women work out at different times, they each have full use of the facility, along with their own locker rooms and coaching offices.
“Coach McGraw and I have a very strong relationship to work together and we felt so strong about the facility, we each pitched in some of our own money for this deal,” Goble said.
Now in his eighth year as women’s head coach, it hasn’t taken long for him to see the impact of the sparkling new facility.
“I recently had a recruit in from Denmark and she had been to a lot of different facilities. She was totally blown away by the practice area here,” Goble said. “She kept asking, who this was for? I told her only the men’s and women’s golf team, no one else. It is amazing, we are so blessed.”
When you walk inside the two-story brick Baylor golfing nerve center, known as "The Billy" to those who are here every day, there is one other unique feature. In the lobby sits a multi-shelf trophy case with dozens of golfing awards the teams have earned. But the trophy case is open with no glass in front of it.
“We want people to touch and feel and see what we have accomplished here, and see there is room for many more,” McGraw said.
Thanks to the brand-new Billy, that job just got a little bit easier to achieve.