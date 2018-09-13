Ranked No. 14 in the GCAA preseason coaches poll, the Baylor men’s golf team will begin its 2018-19 season at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club Friday through Sunday.
The Bears have played in the invitational for the previous five years, finishing in third in 2014. The team finished fourth last year.
Fourteen teams will compete in the tournament, including 10 Top-25 ranked teams. Tournament-host Illinois is ranked No. 16. Other ranked teams include No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 11 California, No. 11 Stanford, No. 23 UNLV, No. 20 USC and No. 25 Florida State. Other teams competing this weekend are Indiana, South Carolina and Purdue.
Baylor tees off the first round at 8 a.m. Friday, along with California and Oklahoma State.
Playing for Baylor will be Garrett May, Ryan Grider, Cooper Dossey, Colin Kober and Braden Bailey.
The Bears have three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances under their head coach Mike McGraw, who is in his fifth season at Baylor.