HUMBLE — The first round of the All-American Intercollegiate tournament is in, and the Baylor men’s golf team finds itself in second with a 4-under-par 284 behind Sam Houston State (-5) at the Golf Club in Houston.
Baylor leads Houston (-2), UTSA (-1), Charlotte (-1), Rice (+4) and South Carolina (+4). Other teams in the field are Ole Miss (+5), Louisiana-Lafayette (+6), UT-Arlington (+7), North Texas (+7), McNeese State (+9), New Mexico State (+12) and Lamar (+15).
Baylor is led by Mark Reppe, a sophomore who is in his first appearance in a five-player Bears lineup. Reppe is the leader after the first round with a 4-under 68. Colin Kober is 1-under in a tie for 13th. Garrett May is in 16th place with a par showing, and Cooper Dossey is in 25th at 1-over 73.
Other Bears in the field are Braden Bailey (+3) in a tie at 53rd; Ryan Grider (+1) in a tie for 25th; and Austin Cotton (+8) in a tie for 79th.
The Bears will tee off Monday for the second round in the final group. They are paired with Sam Houston State and Houston, with the tee time at 9:30 a.m.