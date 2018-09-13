Ranked No. 14 in the GCAA preseason coaches poll, The Baylor men’s golf course will begin their 2018-19 season at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club Friday-Sunday.
The Bears have played in the invitational for the previous five years, finishing in third in 2014. The team finished fourth last year.
Fourteen teams will compete in the tournament, including 10 to-25 ranked teams. Tournament-host Illinois is ranked No. 16. Other ranked teams include No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 11 California, No. 11 Stanford, No. 23 UNLV, No. 20 USC and No. 25 Florida State. Other teams competing this weekend are Indiana, South Carolina and Purdue.
Baylor tees off the first round at 8 a.m. Friday, along with California and Oklahoma State.
Playing or Baylor will be Garrett May, Ryan Grider, Cooper Dossey, Colin Kober and Braden Bailey.
The Bears have three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances under their head coach Mike McGraw, who is in his fifth season at Baylor.
No. 18 Baylor volleyball heads to UTSA tournament
The 18th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will close out the nonconference portion of its schedule by competing in the UTSA Invitational this weekend.
The Bears (6-3) will face the host Roadrunners (7-3) on Friday, then meet Virginia Tech (9-1) on Saturday. Both matches are slated for a noon start.
Yossiana Pressley is the reigning Big 12 offensive player of the week for BU. On the season, she has 192 kills and is averaging 5.12 per set.
Milwaukee officer involved in NBA player’s arrest fired
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee officer involved in the stun gun arrest of Bucks’ player Sterling Brown has been fired because of social media posts mocking the incident, the city’s police chief said Thursday.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the firing decision was not tied to anything Erik Andrade did when Brown was arrested, but explained that the social media posts compromised the officer’s ability to testify in other cases. Morales spoke about the case at a Marquette University event.
Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black. A group of officers swarmed on him at a Walgreens parking lot because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets. Brown was standing with the officers waiting for a citation for parking in a disabled spot early on Jan. 26, but never appeared to threaten police before or during his arrest, according to police body camera videos.
Sharks acquire Karlsson from Ottawa
SAN JOSE, Calif. — General manager Doug Wilson began the offseason by making a run to add John Tavares to the San Jose Sharks. When that move failed and Tavares signed with Toronto, Wilson stood pat instead of rushing into a lesser move.
Patience paid off on the eve of the start of training camp.
The Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a package of young players and picks, adding a world-class player to a team now expected to contend in the ultra-tough Western Conference.
“We were looking for a difference-maker and there were really probably two main ones, both John and Erik over the last little while,” Wilson said. “We kind of kept our powder dry hoping this type of opportunity would come to fruition and it did. It doesn’t always happen. Sometimes you have to wait a little bit more time. The timeline Ottawa was operating on was prior to the season and it worked well for us.”
Stars All-Star center Seguin signs $78.8M, 8-year extension
FRISCO, Texas — Tyler Seguin showed up in Dallas five years ago mired in a Twitter-fed mess and vowing to show fans he could be one of the faces of the only NHL franchise in Texas.
The high-scoring forward has nearly 80 million ways to prove he pulled it off.
The Stars avoided any lingering questions about the future of Seguin by signing the five-time All-Star center to a $78.8 million, eight-year contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.
General manager Jim Nill announced the deal Thursday before the Stars flew to Boise, Idaho, for training camp. The team posted a Mario-inspired video on its Twitter account celebrating the news.
Without the extension, Seguin could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, when he will make $6.5 million to wrap up his current $34.5 million, six-year contract.
“This was a growing up summer in a way,” the 26-year-old Seguin said, about a month removed from expressing disappointment during a camp in Canada that the deal wasn’t done.