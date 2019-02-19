Due to heavy rains in the Houston area, Tuesday’s final round of the All-American Intercollegiate Golf Tournament in Humble was canceled.
The Baylor men’s golf team finished second in a 14-team field at the tournament at the Golf Club of Houston, the team’s first of the spring portion of their season. The Bears carded a 2-over 578 over two rounds, finishing only behind Sam Houston State, which shot 3-under 573. Sophomore Mark Reppe led the team with a 3-under 141, shooting rounds of 68 and 73, respectively, to finish in a tie for fourth place.
Baylor will next compete at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, on March 3-5.