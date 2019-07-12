At age 40, Jimmy Walker likely still has some good years ahead on the PGA Tour.
But he’s already had a hall of fame career. So says the Texas Golf Hall of Fame, which included Walker in its 2019 induction class, announced Friday.
Walker, a former Baylor All-American, is the Hall of Fame’s pro player representative in the induction class. He’ll join Mike Booker of Houston (amateur player), Fin Ewing III of Plano (lifetime achievement), and Cameron Doan of Dallas (golf pro/teacher) as inductees. Also being inducted in the historic golf course category is Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth.
Walker helped Baylor win 11 tournament titles in his four years golfing for the Bears, including the 2001 Big 12 title. In his PGA career, he has 45 top 10 finishes and six victories. His biggest came at the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltrusol Golf Club in New Jersey, when he led wire-to-wire and won by one stroke for his first major title. He is also a two-time Ryder Cup player.
The Texas Golf Hall of Fame class will be honored Oct. 14 at an induction banquet in San Antonio.