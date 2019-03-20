Former Baylor men’s golf coach Tim Hobby, PGA Teaching Professional at The Club at Sonterra in San Antonio, won the Southern Texas PGA Memorial Tournament Senior Division earlier this week. He went into Wednesday’s final round with a seven-under-par 65 and never looked back. He finished the 36-hole Championship with a total score of 137 (-7). This marks Hobby’s third Senior Division title.
“Yesterday the game seemed pretty easy,” Hobby said. “Today was a little more challenging, but I hung in there and made some birdies on the back nine.”
Hobby secured the eight-stroke win over Billy Sitton, PGA pro at Triumph Golf. In addition to his second-place finish, Sitton made a hole-in-one on No. 8 with his 6-iron.