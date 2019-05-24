FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Baylor men’s golf team has some work to do if it is going to avoid the bottom of the standings at the NCAA Championships.
Last year, Baylor finished 30th in the 30-team field, and it came in wanting to prove that finish was an aberration. However, after Friday’s opening round, the Bears are sitting in 29th, after shooting a plus-26 314 at the Blessings Golf Club. Only BYU, which shot plus-30, shot a higher score than BU.
Baylor’s top scorer on the opening day was Garrett May, who shot 5-over 77. His round included birdies on the par-3 13th and the par-5 15th holes. He also had five bogeys and one double.
Colin Kober was among a large group tied at 6-over 78, while Ryan Grider shot 7-over 79. Cooper Dossey and Braden Bailey both shot rounds of 80 to round out BU’s scoring.
Baylor still has time to make up ground, as stroke play continues through Sunday. After that, the top 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on advancing teams will advance to Monday’s final round of stroke play. The top eight teams will advance to match play, which begins Tuesday.
Baylor’s London, two others punch NCAA tickets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Baylor’s Wil London knows his way to the NCAA meet.
He’ll have a few friends with him when he goes.
London was among three Baylor athletes who punched their tickets to nationals at the NCAA West Prelims at Hornet Stadium on Friday. The BU senior, who finished eighth nationally last year, will get his chance to improve on that showing as he won his 400-meter heat with a time of 45.11 to automatically qualify.
BU sophomore Howard “Trey” Fields III will join London in Austin, as he ran 45.97 to advance.
Also, Baylor junior Aaliyah Miller qualified for nationals in the women’s 800. She turned in her best race of the season, as she clocked 2:03.68 in a fast heat to punch her ticket.
Those athletes join KC Lightfoot (pole vault) and Jalen Seals (long jump) who qualified for nationals on Thursday’s opening day of the meet. The third and final day comes Saturday, where the BU men’s and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, Cole Hardan (men’s shot put), Alex Madlock (women’s triple jump) and Seals (men’s triple jump) will all compete.