FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Baylor men’s golf team made a 19-stroke improvement from Day 1 to Day 2, but still has some ground to make up on the leaders.
The Bears shot 7-over 295 on Saturday, a massive uptick from their opening round at the NCAA Golf Championships at Blessings Golf Club. But they moved up just four spots in the team standings, to 25th out of the 30 teams.
They’ll need to gain some more ground in Sunday’s third round to finish in the top 15 to advance to Monday’s final round of stroke play.
Leading the way for BU in the second round was Cooper Dossey, who shot 2-under 70, making six birdies along the way. Braden Bailey shot even-par 2, and his round was highlighted by an eagle on the 560-yard Par-5 15th.