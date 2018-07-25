The Baylor women’s golf team has signed Emma Bradley for the 2019 season.
A Naples, Fla., native, Bradley carries an impressive resume. She qualified for four consecutive USGA championship events, a streak that included an appearance in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open in Bedminster, N.Y.
Bradley was also a quarterfinalist in the 2018 Florida Women’s Amateur Championship. She shot rounds of 71 and 74 to finish tied for 12th in stroke play and earn the No. 16 seed in match play. Bradley won each of her first three matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where she fell to eventual champion Roanne Tomlinson.
In other BU golf news, the Baylor men’s team picked up a school-record three All-America Scholars in Braden Bailey, Garrett May and Matthew Perrine. To qualify, players must own cumulative GPAs of 3.2 or higher, stroke averages below 76.0, participation in at least 50 percent of their teams’ rounds and at least three years of college experience.