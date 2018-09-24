The Baylor men are tied for third place after the Monday round of the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas. The Bears shot a 14-under 554 through the first two rounds, six shots out of first. SMU (-20) leads and College of Charleston (-16) is in second. North Texas is tied with the Bears.
BU’s men are each among the top-20 in the individual standings, with Ryan Grider, Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober tied with two others for 10th place. The three Bears each shot 3-under 139. Braden Bailey is tied for 15th at 140 and Garrett May shot a 2-under 69 Monday to put him into a tie for 19th place at 141.
Other teams competing in the tournament are Arkansas-Little Rock (-12), Florida (-8), New Mexico (-6), Rice (+2), UTSA (+3), Oral Roberts (+7), Sam Houston State (+8), Ball State (+11) and Abilene Christian (+17).
The men will play the final round Tuesday, with the Bears teeing off at 9:17 a.m. with SMU and College of Charleston.