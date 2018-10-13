HOCKLEY — The Baylor men’s golf team has advanced to Sunday afternoon’s championship in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament.
The Bears defeated Oklahoma, 4-1-1, Saturday morning at the Golf Club of Houston Oaks, then downed Iowa State Saturday afternoon, 4-2, giving them a 3-0 record in pool play and earning the right to play either Oklahoma State or Kansas, depending on a Sunday morning competition between those two teams. Baylor will play Kansas State Sunday morning, but the Bears have already wrapped up the pool championship regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game.