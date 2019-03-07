Coming off a third place finish at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate tournament, the Baylor men’s golf team travels to Palm City, Florida, to compete in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. The tournament will take place Sunday through Tuesday at the Floridian National Golf Club.
The Bears were led by Colin Kober’s fifth place finish, shooting a 6-under 207 for the Cabo, including a 68 in his final round.
The Valspar is a 54-hole tournament scored with stroke play. Along with Baylor, other teams competing are Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Houston and North Texas University. In addition, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Memphis, Minnesota, South Carolina, South Florida, UCLA and Wake Forest will be taking part in the tournament.
The Valspar will be Baylor’s third competition in the spring season. The Bears finished tied for second place at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Feb. 16-18.