Monday’s first round of the NCAA Louisville Regional is in the books, and Baylor’s men’s golf team is tied for third place with a 4-under 280 at the University of Louisville Golf Club.
Auburn leads the regional at 8-under, and Oklahoma State is in second at 6-under. Louisville also shot 4-under to tie with the Bears.
BU’s Cooper Dossey is tied for second after shooting 4-under 67. Ryan Grider shot a 70 and is currently tied for 11th.
Other Baylor players are Braden Bailey (71), tied for 16th, Garrett May (720), tied for 27th; and Colin Kober (74), tied for 44th.
Baylor will play with West Virginia and Arizona Tuesday in the second round with a 7 a.m. tee time.
The top five finishers will advance to the NCAA Men's Golf Championships.