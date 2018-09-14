OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — What started as a good round at par halfway through the round at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, ended at a 12-over 292, leaving the Baylor men’s golf team in 11th place after Friday’s first round of the Fighting Illini Invitational. The Bears trail leader California, which shot -7 for the day, by 19 shots.
Heading to the second half of the course, Baylor had made eight birdies and eight bogeys or worse. Over the last nine holes, though, the Bears were only able to record four birdies while scoring 18 bogeys or worse.
Baylor’s best individual round was by redshirt sophomore Travis McInroe. He shot a 1-under 69 and is tied for 11th place. Ryan Grider shot an even 7 (13th), while Colin Kober tied for 31st with a 73, Braden Bailey hit 84 (tie for 49th), Cooper Dossey shot 75 (58th place) and Garrett May shot a 76, good for a 64th place tie.
Teams trailing California are Oklahoma State (-7), South Carolina (+3), UNLV (+3), Alabama (+4), Illinois (+5), Texas A&M (+6), USC (+8) and Stanford (+10). Teams trailing the Bears are Florida State (+13), Purdue (+15) and Air Force (+28).
Baylor, Stanford and Florida will play together in the second round, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.