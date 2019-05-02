The Baylor men’s golf team has been selected as the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Louisville (Ky.) Regional.
The No. 25 Bears earned their 22nd consecutive NCAA tournament bid. They’ll open up action at the three-day, 54-hole Louisville Regional on May 13 at the University of Louisville Golf Club located in Simpsonville, Ky. It’s a par-71 course spanning 7,217 yards.
The Louisville Regional is one of six across the country, along with Pullman, Wash. ,Stanford, Calif., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Athens, Ga., and Austin.
Baylor will be joined in Louisville by Oklahoma State, Auburn, North Florida, Louisville, Arkansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, Arizona, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois.