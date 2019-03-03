SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico – With the first round of the Querencia Cabo Collegiate completed, the men’s golf team from Baylor finds itself in third place, having shot a 6-under-par 278 Sunday.
No. 9 Arizona State (-15) leads the tournament, with No. 1 Oklahoma State (-7) in second. Teams trailing the No. 36 Bears are No. 48 Ole Miss (-3), No. 3 Vanderbilt (+1) and No. 50 Arizona (+3). Texas schools in the tournament are Houston (+6), No. 19 Texas A&M (+8) and Rice (+13).
Baylor placed four players in the top-25 for individual players, led by junior Colin Kober and sophomore Ryan Grider, tied for fifth at 68. Braden Bailey and Cooper Dossey are both tied for 21st after shooting an even-par 71.
The second round will be played Monday at 10 a.m. Central Time. Baylor is paired with Arizona State and Ole Miss.