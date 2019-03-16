The Baylor men’s golf squad will open up action on Sunday in the Valspar Collegiate, which runs through Tuesday in Palm City, Fla. The 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-71, 7,114-yard course at Floridian National Golf Club.
The 23rd-ranked Bears are one of 12 top-35 ranked squads in the 15-team field. BU will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Duke, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 20 South Florida, No. 27 Texas A&M, No. 30 Florida State, No. 31 South Carolina, Houston, Lamar and UT Arlington.
All three rounds are scheduled for shotgun starts, with Sunday’s first round starting at 12:30 p.m. Central.