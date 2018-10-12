HOUSTON — The Baylor men’s golf team got off to a successful start at the inaugural Big 12 Match Play Championships, as the sixth-seeded Bears defeated third-seeded Texas, 3-1-2, on Friday at the Club at Houston Oaks.
The Big 12 is the first conference to hold its own Match Play event, modeling it after the format used to determine the NCAA team champion.
It seemed to suit the Bears well. Baylor won three of its matches against the Longhorns and halved the other two to claim the victory. Baylor’s Braden Bailey and Garrett May both split their confrontations with UT’s Pierceson Coody and Spencer Soosman, respectively. Texas did score a win when Cole Hammer bested BU’s Ryan Grider, 1-up.
But Baylor came through with three big wins, as Cooper Dossey topped Steven Chervony, 3 and 2, and Mark Reppe outlasted Drew Jones, 2 and 1. Then Colin Kober won his final two holes of a match against UT’s Parker Coody, sinking a 10-foot putt on the last hole to clinch it, 1-up.
Baylor will continue pool play with matches against Oklahoma (8 a.m.) and Iowa State (1:30 p.m.) on Saturday. Its final pool play match will be 8 a.m. Sunday against Kansas State, then the Bears will face off against a foe from the other pool at 1:30 p.m. Sunday – potentially for the title if the Bears keep winning.