WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va – The Baylor men’s golf team shot 7-over 567 in the first two rounds of the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC. That puts the Bears in sixth place, 21 strokes off leader Oklahoma State, entering Sunday’s final round.
TCU (-6) is in second, followed by Oklahoma (-2), Texas (-2), and Texas Tech (+6).
Garrett May shot 3-over 73 in his opening round, then opened with five birdies in his first eight holes in the second round on his way to a 4-under 66. He leads Baylor in eighth place at 1-under 139.