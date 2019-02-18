HUMBLE – Entering the last round of the All-American Intercollegiate tournament, Baylor men’s golf is in second place with a 2-over 578 after the second round Monday. The Bears shot 294 in that round, and trail Sam Houston State at 3-under.
Braden Bailey had the best round for the Bears, shooting an even par 72 and moving into a tie for 22nd place. He shot 75 the previous day. Mark Reppe is still in the best position for individual play, going 68-73—141 and tied for fourth place.
Other teams in the competition are Houston (+2 and tied with Baylor), South Carolina and Charlotte (+6), Ole Miss (+7), UTSA (+11), Rice (+15), North Texas (+21), McNeese State (+22), Louisiana-Lafayette (+23), Lamar (+26), UT Arlington (+28) and New Mexico State (+28).
The tournament concludes Tuesday, with the Bears paired with Sam Houston State and Houston, teeing off at 9:30 a.m. on hole No. 1.