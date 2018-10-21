Baylor men’s golf will travel to Carrollton’s Maridoe Golf Club to play host for the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate tournament. The event will be Monday and Tuesday and consist of three rounds.
Fourteen teams will compete in the tournament. Along with Baylor, Arkansas, Charlotte, Houston, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, SMU and UTSA will compete. Oklahoma State is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, with Pepperdine No. 4 and SMU sitting at No. 6.
The Bears have won the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, going 5-0, and won the Trinity Forest Invitational, beating SMU by one stroke.
Baylor also has a history at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate. They the two-time defending champions.
Monday’s first round begins at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start.