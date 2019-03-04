LOS CABOS QUERENCIA, MEXICO – Half way through the Querencia Cabo Collegiate tournament, the Baylor men’s golf team finds itself in second place behind only Oklahoma State. After Monday’s round, the Bears have shot 277-277—555, while OSU shot 277-269—546.
The Bears are one shot ahead of Arizona State (269-287—556). The top three teams are the only ones who are under par. Oklahoma State is 22-under, Baylor is 13-under and Arizona State sits at -13 for two rounds.
Cooper Dossey leads Baylor for individual standings, sitting in a tie for seventh at 4-under. He shot a second round of 67, 4-under par for the day. Bears Colin Kober, Ryan Grider and Braden Bailey are all tied for ninth place in the individual standings. Bailey shot 3-uner 68 for the second round, while Grider and Bailey both shot par for the round. Garrett May (75 for the round) is in a tie for 52nd with 9-over.
The tournament concludes with Monday’s third round.