No. 24 Baylor men’s golf will compete against 12 other teams in the 2019 Aggie Invitational Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will be played at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.
The format is for two rounds to be played Saturday with the final round on Sunday. Tee times for Saturday’s rounds will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Along with the Bears, six other top-30 teams will compete, including No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 27 Texas A&M. No. 2 Arizona State and No. 12 LSU round out the six teams. Kent State, Lamar, Michigan, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas and Washington are the other teams making up the 13-team field.
This weekend marks Baylor’s fourth consecutive Aggie Invitational. Their best showing has been second in 2017. Baylor’s Cooper Dossey and Garrett May both tied for second place in the individual standings in 2017.
Braden Bailey is in the No. 1 spot for Baylor’s lineup. This will be his 46th consecutive tournament for the Bears over his four years at Baylor.
Colin Kober is No. 2 in the lineup, followed by No. 3 Dossey, No. 4 May and Ryan Grider as No. 5. Mark Reppe will be competing as an individual.