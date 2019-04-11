The Baylor men’s golf team will travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play in the 47th annual Thunderbird Collegiate tournament Friday and Saturday. Arizona State University is the host school and defending champion.
Some of the other teams competing in the tournament include Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV and Brigham Young University.
Play will take place at the Papago Golf Course, a par-71 course of 7,333 yards. The tournament calls for two rounds on Friday and one round Saturday.
The tournament is a tuneup for the Big 12 Championship, which will be played on the Greenbrier Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. On April 26-28.