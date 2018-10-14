HOCKLEY — Baylor’s men golf dominated an elite Big 12 conference field to win the first-ever Big 12 Match Play Title Sunday at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, crushing Kansas in the final match and never losing a session in the three-day event.
It was the second straight tournament title for the Bears, but one of the most dominant of the coach Mike McGraw era.
The Bears knocked off the 2017 national-champion Oklahoma Sooners and perennial powerhouse Texas in pool play and never trailed Kansas in the championship match on a humid, warm afternoon on a championship course designed by Baylor alum Chet Williams.
Baylor finished the overall tournament 20-5-5 over the three-day span and blew out Kansas 5-1 in the championship match to allow the Bears to soak up a dramaless, but satisfying, conference title.
“Let’s bask in this moment and soak it up as much as possible,” said Baylor men’s golf coach Mike McGraw. “We knew this was a conference championship, every team was here and that motivated the guys. To win 20 out of 30 matches in this format is pretty remarkable. Winning is never easy, but this is really nice.”
With Baylor never losing an in six different sessions and rarely trailing, there wasn’t a lot of drama in the event, but Braden Bailey summed up the Bears dominance for the weekend late Sunday.
He led by four holes with just four to go in his match and only needed a tie on any hole to claim his individual match. Instead, he slammed his 5-wood approach 252 yards to two feet of the cup to win the hole and close out his match in style on his 15th hole.
“I was just trying to cut the shot into the wind and I actually missed it a bit,” Bailey said. “I knew it needed to go the entire way and I saw it bounced up next to the pin.
“It’s a great feeling to win a conference title. It’s pretty special. I really feel this is just the beginning for us.”
While the Big 12 has some of the top-ranked college golfers in America, Baylor got points from every player in its lineup. Both Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober went 5-0 for the Bears and Mark Reppe finished 2-1-2 in his first 2018 action.
“I’ve seen guys go 5-0 in the Ryder Cup before, but that doesn’t happen in college golf very often,” said McGraw. “I’m just so happy for these guys and hope it will open the floodgates for them. Hopefully show them what is possible. We feel like the Big 12 is the best conference in America and it showed.”
Baylor will host its own tournament next weekend at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas to close out the fall season. The dominating victory at Houston Oaks should also boost their national ranking going into the spring campaign.
‘The fact we could play for a conference title was all the energy we needed,” Dossey said. “I was proud of the way we came together and got contributions from everybody.
“It was a great field this weekend, but it’s pretty special the way we came through,” said Ryan Grider.
Grider finished 3-2 for his weekend matches, but won his last three including the Sunday championship contest.
“I just figured out I didn’t like to lose. None of us do.”