The Baylor men’s golf team will travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play in the 47th annual Thunderbird Collegiate tournament Friday and Saturday. Arizona State University is the host school and defending champion.
Some of the other teams competing in the tournament include Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV and Brigham Young University.
Play will take place at the Papago Golf Course, a par-71 course of 7,333 yards. The tournament calls for two rounds on Friday and one round Saturday.
The tournament is a tuneup for the Big 12 Championship, which will be played on the Greenbrier Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. On April 26-28.
Baylor women’s tennis travel to West Virginia
The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to rebound from a lopsided loss to Texas when the Bears travel to play West Virginia at 5 p.m. on Friday in Morgantown, W.V.
Baylor (7-19, 1-6 Big 12) has lost 16 of its last 18 matches, including a 7-0 loss to seventh-ranked Texas on Wednesday.
West Virginia (10-9, 0-7) is returning home after losing a pair of matches in the state of Kansas last weekend. Kansas State shut out the Mountaineers, 7-0, on Friday, and No. 14 Kansas thumped West Virginia, 6-1, on Sunday.