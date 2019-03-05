SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Paced by junior Colin Kober’s career-best fifth-place finish, the Baylor men’s golf team took third in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate at Los Cabos Querencia on Tuesday.
The Bears shot 9-under 843 over the 54-hole event, finishing ahead of eight teams ranked in the top 50 nationally.
The Bears (-9) finished behind only No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State (-32) and No. 9 Arizona State (-24). Kober shot a 3-under 68 in the final round and finished with a 6-under 207 for the tournament. Cooper Dossey, who shot 4-over 75 in the final round, was Baylor’s next best finisher in 18th.
The Bears’ next action will come at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 17-19 in Palm City, Fla.