LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Baylor men’s golf team has put itself in position. Now it just needs to finish.
The Bears remained in third place after shooting 4-over 288 in Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA’s Louisville Regional. The Bears need to finish in the top five to survive the cut and advance on to the NCAA Championship, with the final round of the regional coming on Wednesday.
Baylor is at even-par 568 for the tournament at the Louisville Golf Club. That trails only Auburn (-11) and top-ranked Oklahoma State (-7). Iowa State (+2) and Louisville (+3) round out the top five.
Baylor has a nine-stroke lead on sixth-place North Florida, which would mark the cut line for advancement on to the NCAAs.
Baylor was better on the front nine than the back nine in Tuesday’s second round. The Bears actually climbed all the way to second after taking the turn at 2-under for the day and 6-under overall. But Baylor shot 6-over on the back nine, with three birdies and nine bogeys.
Garrett May carded an even-par 71 for BU’s best score of the day, moving into a tie for 21st at 1-over 143. Cooper Dossey and Ryan Grider both shot 71, while Colin Kober had Baylor’s final counting score of 73. Dossey played bogey-free golf through his first 27 holes before bogeying hole No. 1, which was his 10th hole of the second round. Dossey’s streak was the longest of any of the 75 players in the field.
Baylor is paired with Auburn and Oklahoma State for Wednesday’s final round, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Central.