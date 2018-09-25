DALLAS — The Baylor men’s golf team roared back from a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Trinity Forest Invitational Tuesday to capture its first tournament victory of the season by a single shot over event host SMU, which was playing on its home course.
The Bears fired a final-round total of 270, 14 under par, to claim the tournament trophy in a dramatic back-nine contest which went back and forth until Ryan Grider two-putted on the par-4 18th hole to clinch the victory, capping his par putt with a fist pump.
The Bears had the low score of the final round and an 824 total. SMU had a final-day 277 and an 825 total. College of Charleston was third at 833 with the Florida fourth at 844.
“I'm just proud of the guys with the way they responded,” said Baylor men’s head golf coach Mike McGraw. “Regardless of the final outcome, we came here to play well and that’s what we did. Now this sets us up to finish the fall season on a high note and get ready for the spring.”
Baylor’s Branden Bailey and Grider had the low BU scores on the final day with five-under-par 67s, but all five scores were under 70. Colin Kobler, Cooper Dossey and Garrett May all shot 68 in the final round.
While they weren’t all playing together, Dossey said he team can feel it when everybody gets hot at the same time and the Bears start to charge.
“You can see it in the way we walk as a team and see it in the way the spectators react,” Dossey said.
Dossey, a junior from Austin, made the shot of the day which gave the Baylor the lead for at least the first time in the final round as he chipped in for a birdie from the right of the par-5 14th green to the delight of the BU fans on site in Dallas.
“I just had to bounce it (golf ball) through the slope and get it to roll on the green and that’s what happened,” he said.
That left it to sophomore Grider to finish up the inspiring comeback.
“I told Ryan on the 18th green that we needed a two-putt to tie to just put some pressure on him and see how he would react. I’m really proud of the putt he made on the final hole,” McGraw said.
Baylor, which was ranked 14th going into the fall 2018 season, was six shots back, tied for third going into final day at Trinity Forest Golf Club, the site of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
While the Bears had all five players in the top 20 coming into the final day, they wasted little time on a sunny Tuesday afternoon flying up the leaderboard with the best team score.
The Bears cut the deficit to three shots to host SMU as all the contending teams moved to the back nine at Trinity Forest and then tied the Mustangs headed to the par-4 13th hole.
SMU clawed back into the lead on the next holes as the Bears and Mustangs easily separated themselves from the elite college field.