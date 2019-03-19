PALM CITY, Fla. – The Baylor men’s golf team finished in a tie for ninth at the Valspar Collegiate at the Floridian National Golf Club.
Baylor shot 4-under 868 across three rounds. The 23rd-ranked Bears tied with No. 30 Florida. Sixth-ranked Wake Forest won the event at 25-under 847, followed by No. 13 Auburn (-19), No. 31 South Carolina (-15), No. 1 Oklahoma State (-14), No. 3 Vanderbilt (-11), No. 27 Texas A&M (-6), No. 2 Duke (-5) and No. 8 Texas (-5).
Baylor wrapped up its third-round play on Monday, but had to wait until two teams finished play Tuesday morning to see where it ranked in the team standings.
Braden Bailey had rounds of 66, 69 and even-par 71 to finish at 7-under 206 for the tournament. The Baylor junior finished in a tie for fifth, which ranks as his ninth career top-five finish.
Cooper Dossey was Baylor’s next-best player at 1-over 214, tied for 33rd.
Baylor will next play in the Aggie Invitational April 6-7 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.