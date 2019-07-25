Braden Bailey, Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober were named to the 2019 Srixon/Cleveland All-American Scholars, according to the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA). All three players are part of Baylor’s men’s golf team.
Baylor also had three players named as Scholars the previous year. This was Bailey’s second consecutive season to be recognized, and Dossey and Kober were honored for the first time.
During head coach Mike McGraw’s tenure, the Bears have placed 12 total honorees, compared to 13 previous selections in the 21 years prior to McGraw’s stay at Baylor.
To receive the honor, a player must be a junior or senior, participate in half of the team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and have a minimal GPA of 3.2. High moral character and good standing at the college or university is also a requirement.