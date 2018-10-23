DALLAS – Faced with an unfamiliar course and challenging conditions, Baylor men’s struggled in their finish to the 2018 fall season, placing seventh at their hosted Royal Oaks Invitational Tuesday.
The Bears were forced from their usual tournament spot, Royal Oaks Country Club, where they had won three years in a row, by heavy flooding, and instead wound up at Maridoe Golf Club, a course most of the players had seen once, if at all.
Baylor coach Mike McGraw said he and his players were disappointed in their final score, 876, which was 36-over-par and 49 shots behind tournament winner Oklahoma State. But McGraw said he was pleased with the team’s fall performance, which included their first conference title in 17 years by winning the Big 12’s Match Play Tournament.
“This course exposed some of our weakness on approach shots and recovery around the green, but we need to know what we can get better at for the spring,” McGraw said. “I’m certainly proud of this team. They have had some success and also know what they need to do to get better.”
Like they have most of the fall, which included a thrilling come-from-behind victory to win the SMU tournament at nearby Trinity Forest Golf Club, plus a dominating win in the inaugural Big 12 Match Play, Baylor used a variety of players to achieve their scores at Maridoe.
Cooper Dossey and Colin Kobler led the team at 219 for the 54 holes with Dossey shooting an even-par 71 under windy, swirling conditions. Dossey, a big part of the Bears’ blowout Big 12 victory for the match play title last week at Houston Oaks Golf Club, highlighted his third and final round with a hole out for eagle two on the par-4 15th hole.
“This was certainly better than the first couple of days,” Dossey said, as he improved his score every day from 76 to 72 to 71. “We know we have a lot of work to do before the spring, but if we continue to play and work hard we can do it.”
Kobler was the only Baylor player to have a score in the 60s, with a second-round 69 along with rounds of 72 and 78. Both Dossey and Kobler tied for 21st overall.
Garrett May was tied for 26th overall at 220 with a closing-round 72. Branden Bailey finished at 224 while Ryan Grider finished at 225.
“The winter break is coming at the right time for us, for guys to practice and get ready for a busy spring,” McGraw said.
Baylor does not play again until February, when it will play in the traditional rich All-American Intercollegiate at The Golf Club of Houston hosted by the University of Houston.