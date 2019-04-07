The Baylor men's golf team was in second place after the first round of competition at the Aggie Invitational tournament in Bryan. But the winner was the weather.
After having to delay the second round, originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon, the weather dominated the field Sunday as well. This led the tourney's organizers to declare the tournament cancelled, and all scores were wiped clean.
The Bears will now prepare for the ASU Thunderbird Invitational to be played in Tempe, Arizona, April 12-13.