The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team dropped its regular season finale as No. 2 Texas A&M took an 11-9 decision Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Texas A&M (9-4) took a 3-2 lead after equitation over fences, but the Bears stayed close with Madison Day delivering a most outstanding performer ride. The Bears tied the match with a 3-2 win in reining as Carly Salter earned MOP honors.
Texas A&M won the meet with a 6-4 second half. Baylor fell in horsemanship, 3-2, despite points from MOP Katie Davis. In flat riding, Baylor fell 3-2 but closed out the meet with points from MOP Madison Day.
Baylor (7-4) will compete as the No. 1 seed at the Big 12 championship, March 29-30 at Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla. The Bears will face No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 TCU.