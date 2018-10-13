STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 7 Oklahoma State equestrian team dominated reining to beat No. 3 Baylor, 11-9, in Saturday's Big 12 opener.
The Cowgirls took four of the five reining points with Hannah Mitchell's point proving to be the match winner as she beat Baylor's Madaline Callaway.
Baylor's Abbi Demel had a chance to tie the Cowgirls, but she was beaten by Stephanie Helsen in the reining event. Oklahoma State is 1-1 for the season while Baylor is 3-1 after opening the season with three wins at the Willis Invitational.