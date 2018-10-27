Baylor’s equestrian team had an 11-8 victory over TCU Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrain Center in Waco.
The win for the No. 4 Bears (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was hard-fought. TCU (1-2, 0-1) took the lead early, winning the fences competition, 4-1. Madison Day was the only Bear to earn a point in the event.
Baylor edged the Frogs, 3-2, in reining. Scoring for the Bears was Magie Cincotta, Sydney Scheckel and Madaline Callaway. The reining win brought the score closer with TCU holding 6-4 edge at the half.
The second half opened with horsemanship and equitation on the flat. Baylor used the opportunity to take a 10-8 overall lead. Baylor scored a 2-1 win in horsemanship, with Abbi Demel and Kacie Scharf adding points to the Bears’ total. Baylor outscored TCU, 4-1, in the flats, completing the scoring in Baylor’s favor.
Baylor’s next competition will be a road meet against No. 10 Fresno State at the Student Center in Fresno, on Friday, Nov. 9.