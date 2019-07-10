Abbi Demel has been named the Baylor equestrian program’s assistant western coach.
Demel was an NCEA horsemanship All-American rider for the Bears in 2017-18. Competing in both horsemanship and reining, Demel was part of Baylor’s 2017 and 2019 Big 12 championship teams.
She also helped the horsemanship team advance to the quarterfinals of the NCEA National Championships for two straight seasons.
“Abbi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the horsemanship side of our program, which I know will continue to drive our team to new heights,” said Baylor equestrian coach Casie Maxwell. “I am looking forward to working with her and having another Baylor graduate enter the coaching ranks.”