Baylor’s horsemanship team won a 3-1 decision over South Dakota State to open the events portion of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association nationals Wednesday at the Extraco Events Center.
Kaylee Mellott, Kacie Scharf and Abbie Demel won points for the Bears, who will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals Friday.
In equitation over fences, Oklahoma State rolled to a 3-0 win over Baylor. The Cowgirls will face SMU on Friday after the Mustangs knocked off Tennessee-Martin, 3-1.
Baylor’s equitation on the flat team received a first-round bye and will face South Carolina on Friday after the Gamecocks took a 3-1 decision over Fresno State.
The Bears also received a first-round bye in reining, and will meet South Carolina on Friday after the Gamecocks swept TCU, 4-0, on Wednesday.
The team quarterfinals will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. with No. 3 Baylor facing No. 6 Georgia, No. 1 Auburn facing No. 8 TCU, No. 2 Texas A&M facing No. 7 South Carolina, and No. 4 Oklahoma State facing No. 5 SMU.
The quarterfinals winners will advance to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday with the winners advancing to the championship round at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.