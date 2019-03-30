STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 4 Baylor won its fourth Big 12 equestrian championship in a tight match over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Totusek Arena.
Top-seeded Baylor and No. 2 seed Oklahoma State ended the competition in a 10-10 tie, but the Bears were crowned the champion by winning the raw scores 2855-2635. The Bears opened the tournament with a win over TCU on Friday.
Baylor’s Abbi Dimel was named most outstanding performer in horsemanship while Oklahoma State’s Abigail Brayman was honored as the MOP in both equitation over fences and flat riding while teammate Hannah Lovrien was recognized as the reining MOP.
Rider of the year winners were also selected as Baylor’s Madison Day topped equitation over fences, Grace Thiel was top flat rider and Sydney Scheckel topped reining.
Baylor (9-4) will compete next in the NCEA nationals at Waco’s Extraco Events Center April 17-20.